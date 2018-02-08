Goulais River Man charged with ‘Race… excessive speed’ and other charges

Feb 8, 2018 @ 11:06

On February 5, 2018 at approximately 9:10 p.m., members from the Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17, Aweres Township, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, Marty Attle, age 51, of Goulais River, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

One count of care or control of a motor vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol contrary to section 253 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

One count of care or control of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the CC,

Possession of a Schedule II substance-cannabis marihuana-under 30 grams contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drug Substance Act (CDSA), and

Race a motor vehicle-excessive speed contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was later released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on March 5, 2018.