Feb 6, 2018 @ 08:06

Today is Safer Internet Day, with this year’s focus on “Create, connect and share respect: A better internet starts with you”

Last month, the OPP and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (Canadian Centre or C3P) signed an important agreement that highlights areas of collaboration to enhance the safety of children and youth in Ontario. The Canadian Centre operates Cybertip.ca – Canada’s national tip line to report child sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet, as well as other prevention and intervention services to the Canadian public.

“The Ontario Provincial Police is working diligently to protect children in our communities, but police cannot be everywhere at once,” says Commissioner Vince Hawkes, Ontario Provincial Police. “It is important for parents to be proactive and speak with their kids about their experiences online and potential safety concerns, such as cyberbullying and privacy.”

Useful links:

Get Cyber Safe

needhelpnow.ca

protectchildren.ca

kidsintheknow.ca