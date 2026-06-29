Instant Weather detects rotation in Michipicoten Bay – Cancelled

Cancelled
Jun 29, 2026 at 17:45
Rotation Detected
4:59 PM EDT – Monday, June 29, 2026:
We’re carefully monitoring weather activity 108 km southwest of Wawa, over Lake Superior tracking northeast. This will be heading towards Quebec Harbour.
Rotation has been detected on this storm.
In rare cases, rotation can produce a wall cloud, funnel cloud or possibly even a tornado.
– Michipicoten
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