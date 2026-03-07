KUYEK, Carmelle

Peacefully, at the age of 94 with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, after many years of living and struggling with dementia.

Carmelle was the beloved wife of the late Bill Kuyek and loving mother to Marcy (Bill Gillespie), Tim, Doreen (Heikki Pulkkinen), and Cindy (Harvey West) (late Ken Lamon). Cherished Grandma to Len, Wendy, Thomas, Sandy, Angie, Jamie-Lee and Jeff. Great-Grandma to Jordan, Lenny, Myranda, Emily, Ainsley, Ethan, Lauren, Victoria, Blaire and Lainey. Great-Great Grandma to 6 girls and soon the arrival of Great-Great Grandson. Daughter of the late Omer and the late Perpetue Boucher. Dear sister of the late Theo Boucher (Mary Lessard) and the late Lorraine Wilson (late Alan). Sister-in-law of Sonia Holmes (Ross), Mitch Kyle, and Fred Kuyek (Marie). Predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law Steve (Liz), Nick (Nikki), Barbara (Mike), and Lena (Mike).

Carmelle was a woman of faith and had a love of music. She played the organ at masses for many years in Hawk Junction. Carmelle and Bill thoroughly enjoyed travelling to Western Canada yearly visiting with family.

We are deeply grateful to all the caring staff for the loving care, dignity, and respect given to our Mom at Extendicare Maple View, for the last 10 years, especially Twin Lakes and McCarrol Lake units. We are also very grateful to the wonderful friends we have made with the residents at Maple View and their families. With you, it made this journey easier for Mom and our family.

A celebration of life mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Maple View Residents Council.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, 705-945-7758). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.northwoodfuneral.com

“The Lord has welcomed her home, but we will miss her every day”

Rest in peace Mom❤️