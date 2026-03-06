Shelter-in-place advisory – Atikokan area has been lifted

The shelter-in-place advisory for the Atikokan area has been lifted.

In the evening of Wednesday, March 4, 2026, a shelter-in-place advisory was put into effect in Atikokan following reports of gunshots in the Don Park area. Upon police arrival, one individual was located deceased.

Police searched for two possible suspects believed armed and dangerous. Both suspects have now been located by police and the threat to public safety is no longer considered active.

Members of the public that were affected by the shelter-in-place advisory may now resume their regular activities, as there is no longer believed to be a threat to public safety.

The Rainy River District OPP and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit are continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner. Assistance is being provided by the OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team, the Canine Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services.

A heavy police presence may remain in Atikokan as the on-scene investigation concludes. The OPP recognizes the concern and anxiety this incident may have caused.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to advise Atikokan residents to shelter-in-place as officers investigate an incident involving two possibly armed individuals that remain at large.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, shortly after 7:00 p.m. EST, members of the Rainy River District OPP responded to reports of gunshots in the Don Park area of Atikokan. Upon police arrival, one person was located deceased.

Police continue to search for two suspects believed to be armed and dangerous. They are described as male, wearing masks and dark clothing.

Members of the public are urged to shelter-in-place and adhere to the following safety precautions:

If you are outside, seek shelter immediately in a secure location.

If you are inside, remain there and lock all doors and windows.

Do not approach or engage with the suspects. Call 9-1-1 immediately if you see or encounter them.

Close curtains or blinds to avoid drawing attention.

If driving, proceed directly to your destination and lock your doors upon arrival.

Do not pick up hitchhikers.

Follow all instructions from officers on scene.

Individuals not currently in the affected area are asked to avoid travelling to the region until further notice.

A significant police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues.

The OPP recognizes the concern and anxiety this situation may cause. Every precaution is being taken to ensure public safety and bring the situation to a safe resolution.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available. Members of the public are encouraged to follow the OPP North West Region on X @OPP_NWR and Facebook @OPPNorthWest for real-time updates.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). In an emergency, call 9-1-1.