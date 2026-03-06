Hwy 17 (Marathon to Flying J, Pass Lake) CLOSED

Mar 6, 2026 at 22:36
Hwy 11/17 Flying Jay (Pass Lake) to Nipigon the highway is closed due to poor road and weather conditions (22:29).
Mar 6, 2026 at 22:34
Hwy 17 Nipigon to Marathon the highway is closed due to poor road and weather conditions (22:28)
Mar 6, 2026 at 22:31
Road Conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between HWY 11 (E JCT) – NIPIGON, Nipigon and TERRACE BAY W LTS SIGN, Schreiber. All lanes closed (22:18).
Mar 6, 2026 at 22:15
Hwy 17 – Terrace Bay, Prairie River the highway is blocked due to a jackknifed TTU (22:06). From Marathon Fire Department
Marathon Fire is currently responding to a vehicle accident approximately 40 km west of Marathon – Prarie River
Please use extra caution in the area as emergency crews will be working on scene.
If you are out on the highway tonight, please drive carefully. Low visibility and poor road conditions are being reported.
Slow down, stay alert, and give emergency responders the space they need to work safely.
Thank you for helping keep everyone safe.
