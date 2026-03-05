Freezing Drizzle Expected Tonight (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour)

Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle

6:26 PM EST Thursday 5 March 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected.

What: Freezing drizzle resulting in icy and slippery conditions.

When: Beginning overnight or early Friday morning and ending Friday afternoon or evening.

Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. There is risk of injury due to slips and falls. Be very careful if walking or driving.