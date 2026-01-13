Imagination Library Expands!

Great News!
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library that is proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa is expanding to Hawk Junction. This means that any child between the ages of newborn to 5 years old can sign up to receive free books each month.
The parent can sign up by emailing Cathy Cannon Coordinator for this program at
[email protected]
Also, a reminder any child that lives in Wawa can also sign up for this wonderful program.
This program would not exist with The Rotary Club of Wawa and all the sponsors over the
years and I thank them.
