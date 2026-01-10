Saturday Morning News – January 10th

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High -5. Wind chill near -15. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of light snow ending after midnight then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low -14. Wind chill -15 this evening and -24 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- from the Wawa Sno-Riders yesterday: “With the warm weather and rain lakes are extremely slushy, we have closed the Hawk Lake crossing. Wawa Lake has not yet been opened and will remain closed till conditionsi improve. Temperatures are forcast to start cooling off again later today.” They ask riders to always refer to the OFSC Trail Guide for the latest trail conditions.
