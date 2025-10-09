

This is Fire Prevention Week, October 5th to 11th. Statistics reveal that kitchen fires are the leading cause of home fires. The Government of Canada offers the following tips:

Cooking safety – general tips

Dangers of deep-frying

Deep frying food is a common cause of home cooking fires. These fires can start when cooking oil has been kept at a very high temperature for a long period of time.

You can avoid serious injuries before, during and after deep-frying food by following these tips.

Before cooking

Using an electric deep fryer with a temperature control is safer than deep frying food in a pot or pan. Make sure the deep fryer is turned off before adding the oil.

Read the information in the instruction manual on how to use, clean, and store your deep fryer safely.

If you deep-fry food in a pot or pan, make sure the element is turned off before adding the oil and use a cooking thermometer to keep track of the oil temperature.

If you’re using a propane deep fryer, only use it outdoors.

Keep young children out of the cooking area when deep frying. Kids can be very badly hurt if they touch hot oil or if it spatters (splashes) on them.

While cooking

When you’re getting ready to deep fry food, heat the cooking oil slowly. Raising the oil temperature too fast or heating the oil for too long can cause it to catch fire.

Always watch the oil when it is being heated. Pay extra close attention when you are heating oil in a pot or pan.

If you have to leave the cooking area, turn off the heat first.

Spattering and boiling over of hot oil can cause severe burns.

To reduce spattering and boiling over:

pat the food dry with paper towels before putting it into the hot oil.

place the food into the oil slowly.

Once the food is in the deep fryer you should:

put the used paper towels in the green bin or garbage to avoid spreading germs.

wash your hands thoroughly with hot, soapy water.

Never leave a deep fryer unattended while the food is cooking.

After cooking

As soon as you’re finished cooking, turn the deep fryer off. Make sure to dry it completely after you wash it.

What to do in the event of a fire

If the oil in your deep fryer catches fire, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the deep fryer with a metal lid. Get everyone to safety and then call 911 right away.

Never use water to put out an oil fire.

If your clothes catch fire do not run. Moving and running feeds the fire. Stop, drop to the ground and roll around to put the fire out

Report an incident