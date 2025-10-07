New Indigenous System Navigation Service to Support Indigenous Patients and Families in Hospital

Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services (MNSCHS) Northern Clinic marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with the announcement of a new Indigenous System Navigator (ISN) service. This initiative will provide dedicated support to Indigenous patients and families as they navigate the health care system when admitted to hospital.

The Navigator role will be embedded in Services de santé Chapleau Health Services and Lady Dunn Health Centre, in partnership with both hospitals. Together, they will support members and residents of First Nations communities in the Chapleau and Wawa areas (listed below). The goal is to ensure culturally safe, respectful, and supportive care experiences for Indigenous Peoples.

Who can Access the Service?

The Indigenous System Navigator service is available to:

Chapleau and Wawa areas – Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation, Chapleau Cree First Nation, Brunswick House First Nation, and Michipicoten First Nation, whether they live within their community or outside of it. Urban Indigenous individuals and their immediate household members.

Indigenous Self-Identification at the Core

The new Indigenous System Navigator, Chelsea Blackned, will be embedded in both hospitals, with referrals beginning this fall. As this is a new service, implementation will be phased in, with full integration expected by early 2026.

The service is offered to patients who respond “yes” to the Voluntary Indigenous Self-Identification question which is asked at the time of hospital registration: “Do you identify as First Nations, Inuit, or Métis?”

Patients who self-identify and consent will be referred to the Navigator, who will reach out to offer support during their hospital stay.

The new service at Lady Dunn Health Centre and Services de santé Chapleau Health Services is built

upon the many years of experience integrating within our existing partner hospitals. The ISN service has

been operating in Maamwesying partner hospitals since 2010, including Sault Area Hospital, North Shore

Health Network, St. Joseph’s General Hospital Elliot Lake, Espanola Regional Hospital and Health Centre,

and Health Sciences North. This strong foundation means we are not starting from scratch, but rather

from experience, and therefore expanding a well-established service model that has already

demonstrated success.

Navigators play an essential role in ensuring Indigenous patients are supported, respected, and are

connected to community services to ensure a smooth transition from hospital to home.

Leadership Voices

“Many Indigenous people still do not feel safe in the hospital. For those who have experienced racism,

discrimination, or generational trauma, it can trigger fear and anxiety. The expansion of the program to

include our northern community partners enhances our ability to ensure each person feels secure, with

their culture, values, and needs honoured,” says Carol Eshkakogan, Chief Executive Officer of

Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services.

“The word Maamwesying means ‘the act of working as one’ in Ojibway, and we will strive to work together

to build the inclusive future we envision—where Indigenous people feel valued, where their traditions and

perspectives are honoured, and systemic barriers are addressed.”

“The Lady Dunn Health Centre is working to create a care environment that supports culture and

tradition; we want to be an active participant in addressing health equity challenges that will improve

health outcomes for Indigenous people. We value the partnership with Maamwesying in launching the

Indigenous System Navigator (ISN) service which is one that will assist us in providing inclusive and

culturally safe care,” says Kadean O’Gilvie, Chief Executive Officer of the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

“SSCHS is honoured to partner with Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services in launching

the Indigenous System Navigator program,” say Services de santé Chapleau Health Services Co-

CEOs, Jamie Fiaschetti and Natasha Comte. “This initiative is a deeply meaningful and much-needed

step toward ensuring culturally safe and respectful care for Indigenous patients and families in our

hospital. We are excited to welcome Chelsea Blackned into this vital role and look forward to the positive

impact her presence will have on the patient experience. This partnership reflects our ongoing

commitment to reconciliation, equity, and building stronger relationships with Indigenous communities.

We are grateful for the opportunity to work together in creating a more inclusive and compassionate

health care environment.”

Building an Inclusive Future

This service expansion represents an important step toward ensuring equitable and culturally responsive

health care for Indigenous Peoples, while strengthening partnerships between hospitals and First

Nations communities in the region.