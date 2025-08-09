It was a beautiful sunrise this morning on Wawa Lake. The gulls were swooping around looking for goodies, and a hooded merganser was fishing in the shallows – but I didn’t see any being caught. Slowly the merganser made its way out into deeper water and hopefully will find success. Over at Watson’s the anglers were unloading their trucks getting ready to fly in for their fishing adventures.

I guess that is what lake life is all about… watching sunrises and going fishing!