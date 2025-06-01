Statement by Prime Minister Carney on National Indigenous History Month

June 1, 2025

Ottawa, Ontario

“Indigenous Peoples have been stewards of Canada’s lands and waters for time immemorial. National Indigenous History Month is a time to celebrate the histories, cultures, languages, knowledge, and traditions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples.

“Indigenous leadership and perspectives will be foundational to how this government delivers its mandate. We will address past harms, take a distinctions-based approach, and advance self-determination, while upholding Modern Treaties and self-government agreements.

“Central to this commitment is the long-term wealth and prosperity of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. To that end, we have doubled the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program from $5 billion to $10 billion – and opened it to sectors outside of energy and natural resources to catalyze more Indigenous-led infrastructure, transportation, and trade projects across the country.

“As Canada moves forward with nation-building projects, the government will be firmly guided by the principle of free, prior, and informed consent.

“We will work in full partnership with Indigenous Peoples – advancing shared priorities from health care, food security, housing, and education to conservation, climate action, and emergency management. We move forward on the important work of the calls to action in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Final Report, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ Calls for Justice, and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.”