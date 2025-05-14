Dubreuilville is experiencing Internet Issues

At this time Dubreuilville Broadband is currently experiencing an issue with one of their core routers, which is affecting our service. Efforts are underway to resolve the matter; however, we do not have an estimated timeframe for resolution at this time. We apologize for any incovenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and patience

Nous souhaitons vous informer queue Bell Canada rencontre actuellement un provlème avec un de leur touteurs centraux qui affecte notre circuit. Des travaux sont en cours pour résoudre la situation, mais nous n’avons pas encore de délai précis à vous communiquer. Nous sommes désolés pour les désagréments que cela peut occasionner et vous remercions pour votre patience.