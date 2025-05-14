Annual Family Colour Run set for June 14th

Superior Children’s Centre Wawa EarlyON Child & Family Centre invite you again this year to come out and participate in our annual Family Colour Run celebrating Pride.

Our day begins at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 14th, till 2 pm at the Wawa beachfront.

Last year, even with the inclement weather, we had many Wawaites attend, and it’s our hope we double that amount this year. Along with volunteers for the event, we hope to have special guests, music, snacks, beverages and free swag at the event.

Don’t forget to wear a white T-shirt to the run. There will be several stations that will dust you with various colours as you pass through them. We will also take photographs of you and your family and friends to pass along as memories.

We would love to have you join us for this community event!!

Pauline Dawson RECE – Wawa EarlyON Child & Family Centre