Angus Gold Commences Fall Drilling Program on Dorset Gold Zone, Golden Sky Project

Angus Gold Inc. is pleased to announce it has commenced the Fall drilling program on its 100%-owned Golden Sky Project located in Wawa, Ontario. Drilling will target the western extension of the Dorset Gold Zone, where Angus has successfully intersected a new zone of high-grade gold, including 7.0 g/t Au over 12.4 metres in Hole GS-24-136, approximately 500 metres to the west of the historical Dorset resource ( see News Release of May 7, 2024).

Highlights:

Complete 2,000m along the western extension of the Dorset Gold Zone following up on the highly prospective drill results from the 2024 drill program including 7.0 g/t Au over 12.4 metres in GS-24-136.

following up on the highly prospective drill results from the 2024 drill program including 7.0 g/t Au over 12.4 metres in GS-24-136. All results from the Summer 2024 drilling program at BIF and Dorset are in the final stages of compilation and will be released as soon as they become available.

Fully funded 2025 exploration budget with over C$8.0 million in treasury.

Breanne Beh, Chief Executive Officer of Angus, states: “With the positive results that have come back from our 2024 drilling program we are excited to restart drilling on the Dorset west extension area, where a new high-grade discovery, including an impressive 7.0 g/t Au over 12.4 metres, was made earlier this year. Angus has completed minimal drilling along the majority of this 500-metre-long trend, and it has quickly become one of our high priority gold exploration areas, in addition to our BIF and Eagle River Splay discoveries. We are steadily ramping up our exploration programs at Golden Sky and have achieved record productivity in 2024. With our strong treasury, and growing team, we will continue to advance our exploration and delineate more gold resources on the Project.”

With the completion of this current program, Angus will have drilled approximately 16,000 metres in 2024, the Company’s largest drill program to date. Planning is underway for the winter drill program which will consist of two drill rigs and test targets at the Dorset Gold Zone, the Eagle River Splay exploration area and the Feather River exploration area.

Figure 1: Golden Sky Property Map

The Golden Sky Project

The 100%-owned Golden Sky Project is located within the Mishibishu Lake Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario, which is host to Wesdome’s high-grade Eagle River and the Mishi open-pit gold mines. The Company’s 290-square-kilometres land package is located approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and is situated immediately between the two Wesdome mines.

The ongoing drill program on the Golden Sky Project is focused on the Dorset Gold Zone, which hosts a historic gold resource; the BIF Zone, a new gold zone discovery in a large banded iron formation; as well as the Eagle River Splay deformation zone, which shows potential for another extensive gold system. Angus’ drill programs on the near-surface Dorset Gold Zone have been successful at extending the strike length of the previously modelled zone from 750 metres to 1.7 kilometres. The Dorset Gold Zone historic estimated resource (using a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off) consists of an indicated resource of 40,000 ounces of gold (780,000 tonnes grading 1.4 g/t Au), and an inferred resource of 180,000 ounces of gold (4,760,000 tonnes grading 1.2 g/t Au). For greater details on the Golden Sky Project, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report for the Golden Sky Project entitled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report Wawa Property Ontario, Canada” dated February 18, 2020, and available on the Company’s SEDAR profile.