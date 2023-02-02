February is Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Awareness Month

Fighting Blindness Canada (FBC) is marking Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Awareness Month with activities to inform and educate Canadians about the leading cause of vision loss in people over the age of 55, impacting approximately 2.5 million Canadians.

AMD causes gradual loss of central and detail vision. There are two types of AMD, dry AMD and wet AMD. Dry AMD can progress to wet AMD (the more severe case) in approximately 10% of cases. While it does not usually lead to complete blindness, approximately 179,000 Canadians with AMD experience vision loss that severely compromises their independence and quality of life, making everyday activities such as reading, driving, watching television, and recognizing faces extremely difficult.

“Many research groups are working to develop new treatments for AMD, including those to reduce vision loss or even restore vision when it has already been lost,” said Dr. Larissa Moniz, Director of Research and Mission Programs at Fighting Blindness Canada.

As part of AMD Awareness Month, Fighting Blindness Canada is inviting Canadians to participate in the following:

Attend FBC’s View Point webinar. “The Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Clinical Trial Landscape” on Tuesday, February 21, 4 pm EST. Dr. Tom Sheidow from the University of Western Ontario will discuss and answer audience questions about the current state of therapies for dry and wet AMD.

Visit FBC’s AMD Resource Page to learn about AMD, how it impacts the retina, and risk factors.

Download an Amsler Grid to do an at-home check for any eyesight changes.

Sign the petition to support Bill C-284 that calls for a National Eye Care Strategy; eensuring timely diagnosis and access to new treatments for people with AMD.

To learn more about AMD and the work researchers are doing to improve outcomes for individuals with blinding eye diseases, visit FightingBlindness.ca.