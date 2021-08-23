Morning News – August 23

Weather

Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 14.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are ten active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (3:05 PM, August 20, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 77,007

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 73.8%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.7ha, Not under control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 3 3 4

The fire hazard ranges mostly from moderate to high across the region, with the exception of the far north which is showing a low to moderate hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 92 10 4 14 64

The fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard in the districts of Thunder Bay, Fort Frances and Nipigon.

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

I have the Everly Brothers on my playlist this morning. Don Everly passed away Saturday, August 21st. His brother, Phil died in 2014. The Everly Brothers were among the first class of inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.