The ADSB Summer Wellness Line is available again this summer for Algoma District School Board (ADSB) parents (or students age 14 and older) who are welcome to phone the Summer Wellness Line if they would like:

to book a virtual appointment for counselling support for students

to speak with a school-based mental health professional about strategies to support students

info about how to access community mental health resources or services for students

to learn about wellness and well-being, including positive coping strategies and skills

assistance with helping students cope with COVID-19-related distress

assistance for students who may be dealing with trauma from the discovery of unmarked graves and burial sites at residential schools

ideas and supports for preparing students to go back to school

The ADSB Summer Wellness Line will connect callers to members of ADSB’s Mental Health, Counselling, & Attendance Services Team from now through to August 29, 2021. Staff are available from Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. If a call is not answered immediately, please leave a voicemail message and it will be returned as soon as possible.

Students, or parents of younger students, can book a virtual session or an in-person session if desired. The ADSB Summer Wellness Line contact information is as follows:

Phone: 705-945-7111 ext 70548 or 1-888-393-3639

Email: [email protected]

Please note that the ADSB Summer Wellness Line is not a crisis line. If you are experiencing a crisis or emergency, immediately call 911, visit a local hospital emergency department, or contact one of the following 24/7 crisis services:

Crisis Services/24 Hour Crisis Response (705) 759-3398 or 1-800-721-0077

Emergency Services (Fire/Police/Ambulance) 9-1-1

Police (non-emergency) (705) 949-6300

Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868

Mental Health Helpline 1-866-531-2600

Sexual Assault 1-800-205-7100

Telehealth Ontario 1-866-797-0000

Warm Line (6pm-10pm 7days/week) 1-866-