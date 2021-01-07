COVID-19 outbreak declared at Great Northern Retirement Home

Algoma Public Health has declared an outbreak at Great Northern Retirement Home (GNRH) in Sault Ste. Marie following confirmation of COVID-19 in one staff member. APH is working closely with GNRH’s care team to take further preventive actions to protect staff and residents. At this time, the staff member remains in isolation to prevent further transmission. Surveillance testing of GNRH staff and residents is in the process of being completed.

Any family members, staff or essential visitors who have questions, please connect with GNHR at 705-945-9405 ext. 206.

“Every community member has a role to play when it comes to protecting our residents and staff in long term care homes and retirement homes,” says Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical Officer of Health at Algoma Public Health. “Evidence shows as that the higher the cases in the surrounding the community, the higher the chances of transmission that could lead to a long term care or retirement home outbreak.”

To break the chain of transmission, and stop COVID-19 spread in our communities, all Algoma residents must take the following actions at all times: