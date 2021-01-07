6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#105 – #110)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 6 (six) new cases of COVID-19. All cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact.

Category Status Tested Case #105 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 6, 2021 Case #106 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 6, 2021 Case #107 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 4, 2021 Case #108 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 7, 2021 Case #109 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 7, 2021 Case #110 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 7, 2021

Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case. How the person acquired the virus is not known.

Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart are considered high-risk close contact exposures.

74,409 110 44 (1)* 66 0 Updated: January 7, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days. Any evidence of local community spread?

(since August 2020 –

Algoma’s second wave) Central & East Algoma Yes (5) Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days. Yes Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:

evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units North Algoma No Possible/Likely:

evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Sault Ste. Marie & Area Yes (103) Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days. Yes Updated: January 7, 2021 7:00 p.m. Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie

In response to the expanding number of cases, the Sault Area Hospital has implemented visitor restrictions that will take effect on Friday. The restrictions will only allow labouring mothers, pediatric patients, patients undergoing urgent surgery, long-stay patients with identified support, or patients who are at end-of-life to have one consistent visitor throughout their stay.