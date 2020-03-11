Angus Ventures Prepares to begin 2020 Work Programs

Angus Ventures Inc. has filed a technical report for their Golden Sky Project which is located immediately between the Eagle River underground mine and the Mishi open pit mine of Wesdome.

The Golden Sky Project hosts the near-surface Dorset Gold Zone, which contains an historic estimated resource (using a 0.50 g Au/t cut-off) consisting of an indicated resource of 40,000 ounces of gold (780,000 tonnes grading 1.4 g/t Au), and an inferred resource of 180,000 ounces of gold (4,760,000 tonnes grading 1.2 g/t Au).

The media release states, “The Company considers the historic estimate to be relevant and reliable given that it was prepared under NI 43-101 standards and there has been no further work or historic estimates completed since that time. The Company is not treating the historic estimate as current as a Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as current, although it is believed that minimal work would be required by a Qualified Person to verify and upgrade the historic estimate to current.”

Patrick Langlois, CEO of Angus, states, “The technical report highlights the significant exploration upside of our recently acquired land package in Wawa and we look forward to commencing the 2020 work programs in the near future, which will include drilling on a number of high priority targets.”