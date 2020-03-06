28 Cases of COVID-19 in Ontario – Chief Medical Officer of Health Statement

This afternoon, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 28. Of these, four cases in the province are all resolved, with each of those patients having two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

A male in his 20s returned from Italy on March 3, 2020, and presented himself to Mount Sinai Hospital’s emergency department in Toronto. The hospital took all necessary precautions and followed standard operating procedures, including testing and assessment. The patient was discharged home the same day where he remains in self-isolation.

A female in their 60s returned from Iran on March 2, 2020. She presented herself to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital’s emergency department, in Richmond Hill. The hospital took all necessary precautions and followed standard operating procedures, including testing and assessment. The patient was discharged home the same day where he remains in self-isolation.

As a result of the coordinated efforts of our health care and public health system, all individuals who have tested positive have been quickly assessed and isolated.

At this time, the virus is not circulating locally. However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread. The province continues to carefully monitor this situation and encourage residents to stay informed by regularly reviewing credible information sources.

Dr. Williams will provide an update on the situation at the regularly scheduled media briefing Monday, March 9, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Queen’s Park media studio.

For more details please contact your local Public Health Unit and visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.