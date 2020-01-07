Tuesday Morning News – January 7

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Flurries beginning early this morning. Risk of snow squalls late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature falling to minus 4 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 5 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon.

Tonight – A few flurries ending after midnight then mainly cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 then light near midnight. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 26 overnight.

News Tidbits – A congratulations goes out to Wawa’s Alexis Alexopoulos who has been welcomed to the Sault Cougars Women’s Hockey Team.