Monday Morning News – January 6

Weather – A few flurries ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill minus 10 this evening.

5:15 AM EST Monday 06 January 2020

Snow squall warning is in in effect for Montreal River to St. Joseph Island. A snow squall watch in effect for Agawa – Lake Superior Park.

News Tidbits – Hwy 17 between Blind River and Webbwood (Espanola) remains closed following collision and vehicle fire.

The Sno-Riders have staked Wawa Lake. It is now considered safe for snowmobile travel.