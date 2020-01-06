Monday Morning News – January 6

Weather – A few flurries ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill minus 10 this evening.
5:15 AM EST Monday 06 January 2020
Snow squall warning is in in effect for Montreal River to St. Joseph Island. A snow squall watch in effect for Agawa – Lake Superior Park.
News Tidbits – Hwy 17 between Blind River and Webbwood (Espanola) remains closed following collision and vehicle fire.
The Sno-Riders have staked Wawa Lake. It is now considered safe for snowmobile travel.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Serpent River to Walford) – CLOSED - January 6, 2020
- How 17 (Blind River and Webbwood) – OPEN - January 6, 2020
- Snow squall warning (Montreal River Harbour – St. Joseph Island) - January 6, 2020