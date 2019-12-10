Stephen Lecce – tentative agreement with the Educational Workers’ Alliance of Ontario (EWAO)

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement regarding reaching a tentative agreement with the Educational Workers’ Alliance of Ontario (EWAO):

“Our Government has delivered another tentative agreement with education workers that keeps students in class. This is yet another example of our Government demonstrating a reasonableness and focus on our students at the bargaining table.

This tentative agreement, reached by all parties, delivers on our mandate to be reasonable, to focus on students, and to keep them in class where they belong.

As shown with EWAO, and CUPE earlier, our Government has remained a constructive force at the table working hard to ensure parents have the predictability they deserve.

We will continue to negotiate in good faith with a sincere hope that the other education unions will match our reasonable offerings and make students the centre of our focus.”