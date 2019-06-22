Rock Island Dinner and House Concert – June 23

Rose-Erin Stokes will be visiting Rock Island Lodge tomorrow night, and Judy is once again planning a delicious meal. From Rose-Erin’s website. ”

When listening to the hauntingly beautiful melodies on Wherever I Go, the debut full-length album by Rose-Erin Stokes, you can’t help but be transfixed by every lilting note, every phrase and every plucked string. There is a quiet stillness to some songs, and within others one can sense an emotional tumult just rippling under the surface.

What is undeniable is the deeply honest approach to her musical storytelling, a wide-open emotional tableau that is representative of the silence of the vast forests, and big open skies of the northern Ontario city of North Bay where Stokes was born and raised.

Highlighted by an artistic acumen and an amazing ability to evoke emotion, Wherever I Go is demonstrative of a songwriting craftsperson at work, with music, words and vocal performances that connect to the hearts and spirits of all who hear them.

Menu

Baguette/Butter

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Chicken Breasts in Mushroom Wine sauce

Basmati and Wild Rice Pilaff

Carrots with Maple Drizzle

Vanilla Cake with Summer Fruit

Carrot Cake

Coffee and Tea

*special diet requests available with advance booking

Dinner: 6 pm, $25/person. 705-856-2939 to reserve your seat.

Concert: 7:30 pm $15 donation + item for the Wawa Food Bank.

Call 856-2939 and reserve your seat for dinner and the concert, or just the concert.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!