Ontario’s NDP gives Horwath powerful mandate

Ontario NDP members signaled their determination to have Leader Andrea Horwath run for premier in 2022, with 84 per cent voting in support of her leadership during the provincial convention Saturday.

Every two years, NDP members are asked if they want to hold a leadership contest, or stick with the current leader.

The vote comes as the party is stronger and better positioned than ever. As the Official Opposition, it holds 40 seats; it out-fundraised both the Liberals and Conservatives in the last quarter of 2018; and participation is soaring under Horwath’s leadership.

The convention, which runs throughout the weekend in Hamilton, has already welcomed more than 1, 500 people, with more expected on Sunday.