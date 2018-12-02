GREENWOOD, Ann

Passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Friday, November 30, 2018, at the age of 77 years. Dear mother of Rick (Shelley), Ron (Kelly), and the late Steve (Debbie). Loving grandmother of Ted (Brandy), Brian (Paige Liddle), Becky (Lee Rice) and Stephanie Robitaille (Mark). Proud great-grandmother of Travis, Connor, Mason, Sophie and Abel. Dear sister of Tom Hollingworth (Sandi). Ann will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews.

At Ann’s request, there will be no funeral services.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.