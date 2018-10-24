Infinitely More is a husband and wife duo, who share the love and light of God through song. Their fusion of folk, pop, hymns, and worship is said to soothe the heart and ignite the soul. Based out of St. Catharines, Ontario, this full-time nationally touring ministry travels over 40,000km annually, singing in churches o!f all sizes and denominations. They combine prodigious finger-style guitar and signature vocal harmonies, Allison and Gerald create music that is uplifting, Spirit-filled, and cross-generational.

This Saturday, October 27, at 7:30 p.m. Infinitely More will perform at the First United Church. Admittance is by donation. Everyone is invited to attend and listen.