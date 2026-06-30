Severe Thunderstorm Watch (Foleyet) Tornado Potential 15:36

Tornado Potential as warned by Instant Weather

1:33 PM EDT – Tuesday, June 30, 2026: #onstorm

We’ve detected tornado potential with this storm located 84 km northeast of Chapleau, near Foleyet, travelling slowly to the east. Based on the available data, we believe this storm has the potential to produce a tornado or may already be producing one. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, isolated flooding, and frequent lightning are also possible. Please be safe in the path of this storm!

Instant Weather has detected some rotation in the storm currently over Foleyet.

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1:23 PM EDT – Tuesday, June 30, 2026: #onstorm

We’ve detected rotation on radar with this storm located 61 km northeast of Chapleau, west of Foleyet, travelling east-southeast at 65 km/h.

Rotation on radar indicates the potential for this storm to produce a tornado in its lifespan. It may also have the risk for damaging wind gusts, hail, isolated flooding, and frequent lightning. Please be safe in the path of this storm.”