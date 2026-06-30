Certain Thermos Stainless King Food Jars and Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles recalled

This recall involves Thermos Stainless King Food Jars with model numbers SK3000 and SK3020 manufactured before July 2023 and Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottle with model number SK3010 discontinued in 2016. The stopper of the recalled Food Jars and Food & Beverage Bottles does not have a pressure relief in the center. The containers were sold in a variety of colours in sizes of 16-oz (470 ml) model number SK3000, 24-oz (710 ml) model number SK3020, and 40-oz (1.2 l) model number SK3010. The Thermos trademark is located on the side of the product. The model numbers are printed on the bottom of the recalled containers.

If perishable food or beverages are stored in the container for an extended period of time, the stopper can forcefully eject when opened, posing serious impact injury and laceration hazards.

As of June 24, 2026, the company has received 10 reports of incidents in Canada, and 3 reports of injuries.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and visit the Canadian Thermos Products Inc. website for more information.