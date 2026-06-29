Jun 29, 2026 at 22:00
Issued: 9:20 PM EDT Monday 29 June 2026\
This warning has ended
Jun 29, 2026 at 20:47
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
Thunderstorm Location: Matthews Lake to Pukaskwa National Park of Canada
Motion: Moving northeast at 55 km/h
Hazards: Wind: damaging (90 km/h)
Rain: heavy (40 – 70 mm)
Locations in the Path:
- Herrick Lake
- White Lake Provincial Park
- Shekak Lake
- Pukaskwa National Park of Canada
- Matthews Lake
- Dayohessarah Lake
- Nameigos Lake
- Mishibishu Lake
- Obatanga Provincial Park
Local utility outages are likely.
Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail. Don’t drive through flooded roadways. Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
In effect for:
- White River – Dubreuilville
Jun 29, 2026 at 19:16
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
At 7:14 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging wind gusts and up to quarter size hail.
Local utility outages are likely. Large hail may cause significant damage and injury.
Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail.
Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
In effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Severe Thunderstorm (White River – Dubreuilville) ENDED - June 29, 2026
- Severe Thunderstorm (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne) ENDED - June 29, 2026
- Severe Thunderstorm (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) ENDED - June 29, 2026