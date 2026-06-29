Severe Thunderstorm (White River – Dubreuilville) ENDED

Issued: 9:20 PM EDT Monday 29 June 2026\

This warning has ended

8:26 PM EDT Monday 29 June 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Thunderstorm Location: Matthews Lake to Pukaskwa National Park of Canada

Motion: Moving northeast at 55 km/h

Hazards: Wind: damaging (90 km/h)

Rain: heavy (40 – 70 mm)

Locations in the Path:

Herrick Lake

White Lake Provincial Park

Shekak Lake

Pukaskwa National Park of Canada

Matthews Lake

Dayohessarah Lake

Nameigos Lake

Mishibishu Lake

Obatanga Provincial Park

Local utility outages are likely.

Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail. Don’t drive through flooded roadways. Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

In effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

7:15 PM EDT Monday 29 June 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

At 7:14 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging wind gusts and up to quarter size hail.

Local utility outages are likely. Large hail may cause significant damage and injury.

Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

In effect for: