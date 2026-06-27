Weekend at LSPP – Saturday, June 27th & 28th

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

10:00 AM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUIDED HIKE: BIRDING BASICS – Calling all budding birdwatchers! Are you interested in birding but don’t know where to begin or a novice looking to enhance your skills? Join Kelly for a short walk along the Coastal Trail where you’ll be introduced to skills that will help you explore the exciting world of birds at LSPP and beyond! This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay.

Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Binoculars will be available to borrow but if you have your own pair, bring them along!

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART WORKSHOP: A SPLASH OF COLOUR – Hidden below the surface of Lake Superior’s cool waters is a shimmering world of colour and clever camouflage. Join Tessa to get inspired by the beautiful fish that call the park home and learn fun techniques for painting patterned scales and fins.

Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join Tessa and Aidan to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: VAMPIRES OF THE GREAT LAKES – Join Kelly and Aidan to dive into the shocking story of the invasive Sea Lamprey. Discover how these jawless, parasitic bloodsuckers have made their way into Lake Superior, their impact on our native species and what scientists are doing to stop them.