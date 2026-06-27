Superior East OPP – Driver Charged with speeding more than twice the speed limit

A driver is facing stunt driving charges after being stopped for travelling more than double the posted speed limit on Highway 17.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at approximately 11:25 a.m., a member of the Superior East Wawa detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle travelling at 185 kilometres per hour in a posted 90 km/h speed zone.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old male driver from Concord, Ontario, has been charged with Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, Provincial Offences Court, on August 6, 2026, in Wawa.

The driver was issued a 30-day Driver’s Licence Suspension and the rental vehicle was impounded for 14 days.