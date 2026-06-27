East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged Drug Impaired Driving

A driver was arrested and charged after vehicle stop on Highway 17 near the Highway 108 junction.

On June 25, 2026, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint regarding a westbound small blue car all over the road, crossing the center line and nearly colliding with oncoming vehicles. Police located and stopped the car and spoke to the female driver who was talking incoherently and not making any sense. After roadside tests were conducted, the driver was arrested and a later search revealed a dime bag with suspected drug residue and drug paraphernalia. The driver was later assessed by an OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) and subsequently charged. The vehicle was also towed and impounded.

Brittaney Ann JACKSON, 34-years-old, of St. Catherines was charged with – Operation while impaired – drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 3, 2026.

The OPP would like to remind the motoring public to drive sober; this includes drug consumption as well. Impairment by drugs is a crime under the Criminal Code and drivers are subject to the same penalties as those who are charged with driving while impaired by alcohol. A charge of impairment by drugs involves all drugs, be it prescription, over-the-counter and those that are illegal.

The OPP has highly trained DRE officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.