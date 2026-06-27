East Algoma OPP – At Traffic Stop, Two arrested

On June 24, 2026, at approximately 7:15 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two people after a traffic stop on Highway 17 between Maple Ridge Road and Brownlee Road.

Police stopped the black pickup truck after receiving an alert from the Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and learned the occupants were wanted in relation to previous criminal charges.

Trevor Cameron GERRITS, 30-years-old, of Edmonton, Alberta was charged with:

Failure to appear in court

Jesse Reuben COMPTON, 47-years-old, of Calgary, Alberta, was charged with:

Failure to appear in court

The accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on June 25, 2026.