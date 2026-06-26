Today at LSPP – Friday, June 26th

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PMVisitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE – Though they lie quietly, the rocks beneath our feet tell the story of the powerful natural forces that created Lake Superior and the dramatic landscape of the park we know today. Join us to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Gatehouse, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear Habitat? You’re standing in both! Join Kelly and Aidan for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and discover practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.

7:30 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

FILM SCREENING: CALL OF THE CANOE – Paddling is a quintessential Lake Superior experience. Join Tessa for a screening of “The Canoe”, an inspiring short film about the spirit of Canadian canoe culture.

The screening will be followed by a presentation and Q&A session about LSPP’s diverse paddling opportunities to prepare you for your own adventure!