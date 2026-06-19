LSPP – Gargantua Road Remains Closed

Staff at Lake Superior Park has been hard at work. This year’s spring melt caused washouts throughout the entire region as shown by the many washouts – and continuing closure at Old Woman Bay for a large culvert replacement. The Gargantua Road was also a victim.

LSPP relate that “After the snow had melted, we discovered a massive washout, 360 m (1180 ft) long, 12 ft deep, and 10-12 ft wide in some sections! Our maintenance crew has been hard at work to repair the road as quickly as possible, but as you can imagine, rainfall will continue to affect the rate of progress. The anticipated opening date for Gargantua Road is currently June 26th, 2026.”