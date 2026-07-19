Statement from Chief Pauline Drake (Whitewater Lake FN)

It is with profound sadness and an overwhelming sense of loss that Chief Pauline Drake announces the devastation of her beloved community, Whitewater Lake, as a result of the wildfires raging across Northwestern Ontario. This news was only confirmed at 5pm EST on July 18, 2026, when aerial photos were finally available.

Much of the community has been destroyed. Homes, personal belongings, and vital community infrastructure have been lost. The lands that hold the graves of ancestors and recently departed family members have also been impacted, deepening the grief felt by community members.

While no words can adequately express the magnitude of this loss, the Whitewater Lake community remains steadfast in its identity and strength. As resilient Anishinaabe people, community members will draw upon the wisdom, courage, and enduring spirit of their ancestors to guide them through this difficult time and toward rebuilding.

Whitewater Lake Community is a distinct Anishinaabe community located approximately 72 kilometres north of Armstrong, Ontario, at Whitewater Lake. The community maintains longstanding treaty, cultural, historic, and social ties to its traditional territory, supported by documented sites of cultural significance and a strong oral history passed down across generations. A signatory to Treaty 9, the community is an active member of Windigo First Nations Council, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Chiefs of Ontario, and the Assembly of First Nations.