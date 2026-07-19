Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 18

Updated: July 18, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

1 new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

Wawa 28 (WAW028) measures 0.1 of a hectare and is located 17 kilometres northeast of Missanabie, and west of Missinaibi Provincial Park.

There are currently 54 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 6 are not under control, 17 are under control and 31 are being observed.

An update on fire Wawa 17 (WAW017), which is located approximately 15 kilometres northeast of Pic Mobert and east of White Lake: There are three FireRanger crews assigned to this fire with one more joining fire suppression efforts tomorrow. Helipads have been established to facilitate access. There was some precipitation in the area today, and despite the high winds, there has been no further growth on this fire.

There are currently 60 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 10 are not under control, 7 are being held, 12 are under control and 31 are being observed.