Premier Doug Ford visits Thunder Bay

Premier Doug Ford visited Thunder Bay today, visiting the TBay Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services Base, the Fort William Gardens Arena, speaking to many about the situation and measures being implemented to combat the fires, and support the evacuees.

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This afternoon, I visited the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services base in Thunder Bay to speak to some of the heroic frontline firefighters and support staff that are protecting northern communities from these wildfires. On behalf of everyone in Ontario, I want to thank each and every member of the fire response team for their courage and dedication to saving lives and keeping our province safe.

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To support evacuees in the Thunder Bay area, we’ve opened a provincially-led reception centre at the Fort William Gardens Arena to provide accommodation, meals, hygiene kits and medical services. We’ll keep doing whatever it takes to keep the people and communities of northern Ontario safe.

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I stopped in at the Ministry of Natural Resources office in Thunder Bay to thank the hardworking men and women helping coordinate our wildfire response and ensuring that resources are being deployed where they’re needed most.

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“If it’s 500,000 million dollars this year, so be it.

I made clear direction to our ministers, I don’t care what this costs. Number 1, our priority is to protect the people.”

Doug Ford in Thunder Bay, July 18th, 2026.

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I met with air crew and personnel at Thunder Bay Airport this morning to thank them for their work supporting the wildfire response in northern Ontario. Right now, crews in more than 80 waterbombers and helicopters are hard at work fighting the fires, with another 40 aircraft on standby to assist.