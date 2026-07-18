Northwest Forest Fire Region – Mid Afternoon Fire Update

Jul 18, 2026 at 17:23
posted by Ontario Forest Fires (FB) on Jul 18, 2026 at 13:20
Overcast conditions across the Northwest Region yesterday, following overnight rainfall, aided in temporarily limiting fire growth and fire behaviour across all active fires.
Incident Management Teams have been mobilized to the Fort Frances and Thunder Bay Sectors to assume responsibility for managing the large-scale incidents in the Region, specifically Fort Frances 14, Fort Frances 15 and Thunder Bay 36.
Alberta Wildfire firefighters have arrived to assist Ontario FireRanger crews with ongoing suppression efforts on the ground. Ground crews will continue to receive suppression support from all available resources including heavy equipment, helicopters, and personnel and aircraft from Alberta and Yukon Territory.
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