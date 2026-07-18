Canadian Armed Forces on the evacuation of Eabametoong FN (Fort Hope) due to wildfire

On July 17, 2026, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) received a Request for Federal Assistance to support the evacuation of Eabametoong First Nation (Fort Hope), Ontario, due to the threat posed by a rapidly advancing wildfire.

At the request of Public Safety Canada and in coordination with federal, provincial, and Indigenous partners, the CAF has approved the deployment of airlift capacity, as well as liaison and coordination personnel, to assist with evacuation efforts as capacity allows. This support is scheduled to commence on July 18, 2026.

A total of four Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130 Hercules aircraft are participating in the evacuation operation, providing airlift support to help move community members from affected areas to safe locations. The aircraft’s ability to operate in remote and austere environments makes it a critical asset in supporting emergency response efforts in Northern Ontario.

Canadians can be assured that the CAF is working closely with its partners to support the safe evacuation of community members during this challenging situation. The safety and well-being of those affected remains our highest priority.