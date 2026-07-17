LSPP – Full Fire Ban begins Saturday, July 18th, 2026, at 12:01 am

Effective Saturday, July 18th, 2026, at 12:01 am, a FULL FIRE BAN has been issued for Lake Superior Provincial Park.

This means no open fires are permitted within the park at any time until further notice.

Fire hazard conditions are monitored daily and fire bans are lifted as soon as conditions improve.

Visitors are encouraged to monitor our website alerts page for updates: https://www.ontarioparks.ca/park/lakesuperior/alerts

For up-to-date information regarding provincial forest fire and air quality conditions, refer to the following resources:

https://www.ontario.ca/page/forest-fires

https://airqualityontario.com/

Wondering what equipment you can use during a fire ban?

We’ve got you covered: https://blog.ontarioparks.ca/equipment-allowed-fire-ban/

PERMITTED:

Portable gas/propane/naphtha stoves or barbeques, *only those with a shut-off control valve*

NOT PERMITTED:

Charcoal or wood pellet barbecues

Wood burning stoves

Candles or mosquito coils

If you have any concerns or questions, please don’t hesitate to give us a call: 705-856-2284.