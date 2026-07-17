Emergency Wastewater Bypass (Manitouwadge)

Emergency Sewer Force Main Failure and Temporary Wastewater Bypass

The Township of Manitouwadge is currently responding to a sewer force main failure within the municipal wastewater collection system.

Since the issue was identified, municipal staff and contractors have been working to restore normal operation of the sewer system. The complexity of the failure and the time required to mobilize specialized equipment to the community have delayed completion of repairs. To protect homes, businesses, and municipal facilities, OCWA, as the Township’s Wastewater Operator, has implemented temporary emergency bypass procedures, resulting in wastewater being discharged to Manitouwadge Lake while repair work continues.

This action has been taken as a last resort to protect public health and property and will remain in place only until repairs can be completed and normal system operations are restored.

Additional hydrovac trucks have been mobilized to assist with effluent management and to help minimize the volume of wastewater being discharged to Manitouwadge Lake.

Public Advisory

Residents and visitors are advised to:

Avoid swimming, wading, or other direct contact with water in the immediate vicinity of the discharge area.

Keep children and pets away from the affected shoreline.

Avoid using water from the affected area of the lake for drinking or food preparation.

Follow all posted signage and municipal updates.

The Township & OCWA is monitoring the situation and taking steps to minimize environmental impacts.

Actions Being Taken

Mobilized specialized equipment and resources required to complete repairs.

Sourced additional hydrovac trucks to move wastewater to lagoons.

Notified the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) and other appropriate agencies.

Notified the Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Initiated monitoring and documentation of the bypass event.

Continued repair efforts to restore normal wastewater service as quickly and safely as possible.

Ongoing Updates

Updates will be provided through the Township’s website and official communication channels as new information becomes available.

The Township appreciates the patience and cooperation of residents while crews work to resolve this issue.

The Township would like to extend its sincere thanks to Public Works staff who responded to this emergency, including employees who worked after hours, during scheduled days off, and while on vacation to support response and mitigation efforts.

We also thank OCWA for its rapid response and for working late into the evening to mitigate impacts and maintain the operation of the wastewater system during this emergency.

Finally, we thank Villeneuve Construction for their ability to mobilize quickly and begin repair work at the site on short notice.

The dedication, cooperation, and professionalism shown by all those involved have been instrumental in responding to this situation and protecting the community.

For more information:

Township of Manitouwadge