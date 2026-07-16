Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – July 16

Weather:

  • Today – Widespread smoke. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 23. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Widespread smoke. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.

There is an Orange air quality alert in place.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the Strawberry Tea today at the Legion.
Brenda
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