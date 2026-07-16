Thursday Morning News – July 16

Weather:
- Today – Widespread smoke. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 23. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Widespread smoke. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.
There is an Orange air quality alert in place.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Strawberry Tea today at the Legion.
Latest posts by Brenda (see all)
- Strawberry Tea at the Legion today! - July 16, 2026
- Biigtigong Nishnaabeg coordinates support for Namaygoosisagagun (Collins FN) - July 16, 2026
- Air Quality remains Poor today - July 16, 2026