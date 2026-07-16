Air Quality remains Poor today

Y ou can’t mistake the scent of smoke in the air again today. The air quality in Wawa, in fact, a purple ribbon stretches from Thunder Bay through to the Sault and is heading to Southern Ontario. The shades of purple contain fine particulate values (PM2.5) from 100 to 500 representing the main health risk from wildfire smoke.

We are currently under the ‘high risk (10) and very high risk (10+)’ classification for Air Quality Health Index values.

Please be aware of the poor air quality and the risks to your health (immediately and future effects).

Algoma Public Health states, “The best way to protect your health is to reduce your exposure to wildfire smoke. When air quality is poor, limit your time outdoors.” In addition, be aware that extreme weather events and evacuations can cause feelings of anxiousness, stress, worry and panic, sadness, or isolation. It is important to take care of your mental health and well-being during these times as well as to check in on others who may also be experiencing these feelings.

Make sure to take care of your mental health and well-being during this time by staying well hydrated, eating well, getting enough sleep, being active indoors, staying positive and keeping connected with others.