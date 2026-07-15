Northwest Forest Fire Update – July 15

Updated: July 15, 2026 at 7:58 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

A total of 8 new wildland fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 15.

Sioux Lookout Sector

Sioux Lookout 97 (SLK097) is located on an island, on Pashkokogan Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

Nipigon Sector

Nipigon 57 (NIP057) is located near the northeast end of Lower Twin Lake. The 1.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near the northeast end of Lower Twin Lake. The 1.0-hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 58 (NIP058) is located near Triangular Lake, approximately 10.5 kilometers southwest of Fort Hope. The 0.6-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near Triangular Lake, approximately 10.5 kilometers southwest of Fort Hope. The 0.6-hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 59 (NIP059) is located west of Puppet Lake, approximately 6 kilometres north of highway 584. The 9.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located west of Puppet Lake, approximately 6 kilometres north of highway 584. The 9.0-hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 60 (NIP060) is located approximately 9 kilometers southwest of Burrows Lake. The 4.5-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 9 kilometers southwest of Burrows Lake. The 4.5-hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 61 (NIP061) is located approximately 2 kilometers east of Kellow Lake. The 36.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 2 kilometers east of Kellow Lake. The 36.0-hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 62 (NIP062) is located north of Jefferies Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

Kenora Sector

Kenora 17 (KEN017) was located on an island, on Lake of the Woods. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out.

At the time of this update there are 136 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 63 are not under control, 5 fires are being held, 5 fires are under control 63 fires are being observed. A total of 4 fires were called out today.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area visit our interactive fire map.

Fires of note

Dryden 13 (DRY013) and several Thunder Bay fires have merged with Thunder Bay 36 (THU036). The large fire located in Wabakimi will be referred to as Thunder Bay 36 (THU036).

Among the areas where fires saw significant growth on July 13 and 14 include:

Namaygoosisagagun First Nation (Collins)/Armstrong/Whitesands FN (Wildland Fire Dryden 13)

McDowell First Nation (Wildland Fire Red Lake 23)

Quetico Provincial Park/ Atikokan area (Wildland Fire Fort Frances 15 and Wildland Fire Fort Frances 38)

Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation (Wildland Fire Fort Frances 39 and Minnesota’s ‘Thumb Fire’)

Lac Des Mille Lacs/Upsala area (Wildland Fire Fort Frances 14)

Mishkeegogamang First Nation (multiple fires)

Wabakimi Provincial Park (multiple merged fires)

Cat Lake (multiple fires)

Fort Hope (Nipigon 36 and Nipigon 58)

Our focus continues to be on priority areas where fire suppression efforts are most likely to be successful, with top priorities being the protection of wildland firefighting personnel and public safety, critical infrastructure, and capturing, where possible, new fires.

The types of wildland fires we are seeing on the landscape, either large in size or close to communities or other important structures or resources, require the full deployment of our available resources.

Fire operations are focused on the protection of life, property and infrastructure as elevated burning conditions and high wind conditions persist.

Evacuation Alert – Fort Frances 14, 15 & 38

An evacuation alert has been issued by Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District due to the evolving situation and increased fire behaviour of multiple wildland fires including Fort Frances 14, Fort Frances 15 and Fort Frances 38. People residing or utilizing the area near the fires are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate on short notice.

This includes the following townships:

Hutchison

Ramsay Wright

Trottier

Weaver

All areas accessed by:

Boot Lake Road

Camp 111 Road

Crooked Pine Lake Road

Duck Lake Road

Marion Lake Road

Premier Lake Road

Sapawe-Upsala Road

Stanton Bay Road

White Lily Road

All areas located on the following lakes:

Como Lake

Crystal Lake

Eva Lake

Magnetic Lake

Marion Lake

Mercutio Lake

Niobe Lake

Nydia Lake

Sapawe Lake

Whiskeyjack Lake

Windigoostigwan Lake

Please plan ahead and stay connected:

Make sure you are aware of the current fire situation

Prepare an emergency bag with your essentials (medicine, passports, legal documents etc.)

Monitor official channels for updates at ontario.ca/fireupdates

Be ready to quickly leave if instructed

Respect evacuation orders, road closures and public officials’ direction

Give crews and aircraft ample space to work

For more information on this evacuation alert, please call 807-223-3341

Evacuation Alert – Fort Frances 39 & Minnesota’s ‘Thumb Fire’

An evacuation alert has been issued by Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District due to the evolving situation and increased fire behaviour of wildland Fire Fort Frances 39 and Minnesota’s ‘Thumb Fire’. People residing or utilizing the area near the fires, located within Ontario, are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate on short notice.

This includes all areas accessed by:

Lagoon Road

And all areas located on the following lakes:

Blue Lake

Cranberry Lake

Lac La Croix

Lilac Lake

Loon Lake

Queer Rock Lake

Spring Lake

Thompson Lake

Trout Lake

Please plan ahead and stay connected:

Make sure you are aware of the current fire situation

Prepare an emergency bag with your essentials (medicine, passports, legal documents etc.)

Monitor official channels for updates at ontario.ca/fireupdates

Be ready to quickly leave if instructed

Respect evacuation orders, road closures and public officials’ direction

Give crews and aircraft ample space to work

For more information on this evacuation alert, please call 807-223-3341

Restrictions in effect

NOTAM – Fort Frances 14

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Fort Frances 14, northeast of Byers Lake.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations ( CARs ) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.