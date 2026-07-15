Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 15

Updated: July 15, 2026 at 8:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

Eight new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

Wawa 17 (WAW017) is a 12 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located approximately 4 kilometers east of White Lake.

is a 12 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located approximately 4 kilometers east of White Lake. Wawa 18 (WAW018) is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located approximately 500 meters west of White Lake.

is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located approximately 500 meters west of White Lake. Wawa 19 (WAW019) is a 0.1 hectare fire located on the western shore of Loonskin Lake and is approximately 7 kilometres west of Hawk Junction. This fire is not under control.

is a 0.1 hectare fire located on the western shore of Loonskin Lake and is approximately 7 kilometres west of Hawk Junction. This fire is not under control. Wawa 20 (WAW020) is 0.8 hectares and not under control. It is located approximately 6 kilometres southwest of Bishop Lake. This fire is not under control.

is 0.8 hectares and not under control. It is located approximately 6 kilometres southwest of Bishop Lake. This fire is not under control. Haliburton 22 (HAL022) is 0.9 hectare fire located 1 kilometre west of McNulty Lake. This fire is not under control.

is 0.9 hectare fire located 1 kilometre west of McNulty Lake. This fire is not under control. North Bay 26 (NOR026) is a 0.3 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located southeast of MacPherson Lake.

is a 0.3 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located southeast of MacPherson Lake. Timmins 22 (TIM022) is 1 hectare in size and is located 4 kilometres southwest of Ant Island Lake. This fire is not under control.

is 1 hectare in size and is located 4 kilometres southwest of Ant Island Lake. This fire is not under control. Cochrane 41 (COC041) is 1 hectares and is not under control. It is located near Wellington Creek south of Highway 11 and approximately 21 kilometres west of Smooth Rock Falls.

There are currently 44 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 9 are not under control, 3 are being held, 4 are under control and 28 are being observed.